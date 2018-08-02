Mulk movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates: Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3. Based on a Muslim family's struggle to reclaim the lost honour, Mulk is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Based on the struggle of Muslim family, the movie is shot in Benaras and Lucknow. Mulk actor Rishi Kapoor was noted saying that movies are meant to send out messages. According to the veteran actor, Mulk doesn’t mean only nation or country to him. Mulk will offer an inner truth to the audience who is excited and eager to watch the film.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu was noted saying that she feels it is better that the society have an open mindset to see what exactly the Mulk team is trying to say. In Mulk, the makers have not criticised any community neither have they said any community is good or bad. Mulk team has just shown the true picture and left it to the audience to make the choice.

Mulk movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates:

09:00am: Audience have already started pouring out love and support to the movie which is based on a story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour.

08:00am: One of the fans took to Twitter to praise Taapsee Pannu’s amazing performance in the movie. Twitterati wrote,“Simple word Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk: GO WATCH IT! Fantastic movie n dialogues & brilliant performances great work from Taapsee Pannu. Mulk is the movie which we will never forget. Thank u taapsee mam for taking such a wonderful concept. Take a bow.”

#Mulk is the Garam Hawa of our times.. a jolting reminder of a harsh socio-political reality. It is also a gripping riveting drama,passionately drawn from newspaper headlines. @chintskap presides over a massively impressive cast .Must be seen by every Indian.'5 stars #Mulkreview — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 1, 2018

I confess I was confused whether I should see #Mulk or not. But thank God better sense prevailed. What a movie. Supurb acting by Rishi & the entire starcast. Excellent clapworthy meaningful dialogues.If you appreciate good cinema.. then it would be a sin if you miss it.. 4 Stars. — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) August 1, 2018

Simple three-word review of @anubhavsinha 's #MULK: GO WATCH IT! Much-needed film, dialogues with a punch & brilliant performances esp from Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa & Kumud Mishra. V effective work from @taapsee too. #Mulk will make waves for sure. — Bharathi S Pradhan (@editorbharathi) August 1, 2018

07:00am: Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan is excited to watch Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Chauhan took to her official Twitter account to express her excitement for the upcoming movie.

#Mulk is the Garam Hawa of our times.. a jolting reminder of a harsh socio-political reality. It is also a gripping riveting drama,passionately drawn from newspaper headlines. @chintskap presides over a massively impressive cast .Must be seen by every Indian.'5 stars #Mulkreview — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 1, 2018

Ur upcoming movie #Mulk will b a blockbuster for sure. But u don't need to play pity controversial games for its promotion.. Otherwise #BoycottMulk will b trending soon — Son Of Anarchy (@ChurchhOfSatan) July 29, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More