Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 3. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Based on the struggle of Muslim family, the movie is shot in Benaras and Lucknow. Mulk actor Rishi Kapoor was noted saying that movies are meant to send out messages. According to the veteran actor, Mulk doesn’t mean only nation or country to him. Mulk will offer an inner truth to the audience who is excited and eager to watch the film. 

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu was noted saying that she feels it is better that the society have an open mindset to see what exactly the Mulk team is trying to say. In Mulk, the makers have not criticised any community neither have they said any community is good or bad. Mulk team has just shown the true picture and left it to the audience to make the choice. 

Mulk movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates:

09:00am: Audience have already started pouring out love and support to the movie which is based on a story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour.

08:00am: One of the fans took to Twitter to praise Taapsee Pannu’s amazing performance in the movie. Twitterati wrote,“Simple word Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk: GO WATCH IT! Fantastic movie n dialogues & brilliant performances great work from Taapsee Pannu. Mulk is the movie which we will never forget. Thank u taapsee mam for taking such a wonderful concept. Take a bow.”

07:00am: Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan is excited to watch Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Chauhan took to her official Twitter account to express her excitement for the upcoming movie.

