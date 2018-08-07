Mulk movie leaked on Tamilrockers.com: Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other few torrent sites. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Deepak Mukut. Mulk witnessed a slow and poor start at the box office and has earned Rs 8 crore in the opening box office weekend.

After Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Netflix original Sacred Games, Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other few torrent sites. This has been happening occasionally when many films have been getting leaked on such websites soon after their official release. Although there are strict piracy laws even then the makers are not able to stop the films from getting leaked online.

Mulk is a courtroom drama starring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Pink fame Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. It is based on communal politics and how a family is being tortured as they are accused of being traitors and Rishi Kapoor, who is the elder most of the family is fighting the case and his lawyer is Taapsee Pannu who promises him and his family that she will prove that they love their country as much as every Indian does and that they are not traitors.

Mulk witnessed a slow and poor start at the box office and has earned Rs 8 crore in the opening box office weekend. Mulk was released with two other films—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khan starrer Kaarwaan. All the three Bollywood films have not been able to make it big at the box office and the numbers are still struggling. Earleir, Saif Ali Khan’s much successful Netflix original web series Sacred Games was leaked on Tamilrockers.

