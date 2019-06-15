Rishi Kapoor who is a famous Bollywood veteran actor was undergoing treatment for Cancer in the US, now after eight months, the actor will come back to India for his 67th birthday on 4 September.

There is good news for fans of Rishi Kapoor. One of the veteran actor of Bollywood who was undergoing treatment for Cancer in the US will come back to India for his 67th birthday on 4 September.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, the actor confirmed the news that if doctors allow him, he will try and return to India by the end of August. He even added that he is recovering well. The 102 Not Out star revealed that he has to be completely fit before returning to India.

In the past eight months, many Bollywood stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan to Anupam Kher to Deepika Padukone have visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Recently his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and her daughter Samara went to New York to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Famous designer Manish Malhotra was also there in the US to visit Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram to express her joy.

The happy family took to Instagram to share Rishi Kapoor’s dinner outing, where they seemed enjoying a meal together at a restaurant.

Also, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had dropped by the couple’s residence in New York. Neetu had posted a photo with them on Instagram.

Also, the actor took to Twitter to share a boomerang vide where he was seen enjoying the supper. The superstar looked hale and healthy in the video. The treatment of Cancer is showing positive results in him and we too wish that each new day brings him closer to a full and speedy recovery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App