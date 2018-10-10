Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recently took to his official Twitter handle to inform his fans about his small break from movies. He added that the reason behind the same is that he is flying to America for medical treatment. This was followed by plenty of assumptions by his fans and also lead to a rumour that Rishi Kapoor is suffering from cancer and the reason being his hair turning grey/white. To dispell these rumours, Rishi Kapoor has revealed the real reason behind his hair transformation.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recently had the audience worried for his health after he announced that he is going abroad for medical treatment. The actor took to his official Twitter account to inform his fans and followers that he would be taking a short break from work as he is flying to America for his medical treatment. He also urged his fans not to speculate unnecessarily about his well-being as he would be updating everything himself. Since then, the industry and fans both are in a fix wondering what happened to him all of a sudden that he had to go for a medical checkup.

Even after his sincere request of not speculating, people have started assuming things. Recently, a rumour of him suffering from cancer spread all across and the reason behind the same was thought to be his hair turning grey/white overnight. Soon, people on social media started jumping to c0nclusions by joining two different aspects.

Rishi Kapoor has a history of witty and satirical tweets. Other than that, what is known about him is the straight-forward nature, which often leaves all surprised. However, the actor likes to come clean and so he did. And now when these unnecessary rumours of him having cancer hit the media reports, he smashed it all himself by tweeting about it and telling everyone the real reason behind transformation.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rekha: 10 throwback photos of the evergreen Bollywood actor

Here’s the tweet:

Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to mention the reason behind his hair turning to grey/white overnight and said that all this is for one of his upcoming projects. Dispelling all the wrong speculations, he told the audience that his hair turned grey/white overnight after it was dyed by Awan contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures, helmed by Hitesh Bhatia. He also added that the film is yet to be titled. Concluding his post he said that he trusts this post will clear all the doubtful air. Rishi Kapoor also posted a photo of him getting his hair dyed, just to clarify all wrong assumptions.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rekha: 10 cherishable movies of the timeless beauty

Not just this, the chocolate boy of 80s also shared a look of him from the untitled movie. Have a look:



We hope that after clarifying it publically, the speculations will come to an end.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More