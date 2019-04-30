Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing treatment in New York will be returning to India after a few months. This statement has been made by 63-year-old actor's brother Randhir Kapoor, amid speculations that he is now cancer free. This is for the first time that Kapoor family has come out in open regarding Rishi Kapoor's health.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who was undergoing a cancer treatment in New York, will be back to his country within a few months, his brother Randhir Kapoor said to a leading news agency. While talking to a leading news agency, Randhir Kapoor said that Rishi Kapoor is doing much better. He had to finish his course of treatment, and will be back in India in the next few months.

Speculation was rife that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is cancer free and Randhir Akoor was continuously receiving phone calls regarding the same after filmmaker Rahul Rawail’s Facebook post on Rishi Kapoor’s health. In the Facebook post, Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. He also posted a photograph.

Rishi Kapoor had been in New York for the last few months. Reports said that he had been undergoing a treatment for an undisclosed disease. Kapoor family members were frequently sharing memorable photos from New York but had been strictly tight-lipped about the ailment.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, on the occasion of New Year 2019, wished his fans, on Instagram and hinted that the veteran actor was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Rishi Kapoor, on the work front, was last seen in 102 Not Out along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film was based on the Gujarati play, written by Saumya Joshi, directed by Umesh Shukla.

For the first time, the actor’s family members have come out in open to speak on Rishi Kapoor’s ailments. Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018. He even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in the month of October.

