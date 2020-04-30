Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer for two years, passed away at 67 on Thursday morning in Mumbai’s H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital. The actor returned to India last year in September after undergoing his treatment for almost a year. Moreover, in February, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital twice for health issues. The actor’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

Reports reveal that Rishi Kapoor’s daughter got permission to attend her father’s funeral to travel by road. Riddhima Kapoor is married to an industrialist and lives in Delhi. Reports revealed that Riddhima asked the Union Ministry last night to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight. Reports reveal that she was told that permission to fly can only be given by Amit Shah so she decided to take the alternative to drive to Mumbai.

Riddhima will now travel by road and will roughly take more than 18 hours to reach Mumbai after the 1,400 Km journey. To control the spread of coronavirus, the inter-state travel by trains and flights are banned due to lockdown. At the time of emergencies, people can still travel by road with passes.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after a few days back after complaining of shortness of breath. In the official statement issued by the actor’s family, Rishi Kapoor took his last breath at 8: 45 am on Thursday morning. His family also said that he would like to be remembered by his fans with a smile, not with tears. Moreover, some hours back, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan also died after suffering from cancer at 53.

