Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has begun her journey from Delhi to Mumbai. She shared a video on her Instagram account with a sweet message for her mother Neetu Kapoor.

It is a tough time for the Kapoor family. After two year long battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor breathed last yesterday at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Hospital. Due to the ongoing lockdown in the country, the veteran actor received a quite farewell with only close friends and family in attendance. However, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not bid a final goodbye to him since she lives in Delhi with her family. While she was denied permission to fly down to Mumbai on time for her father’s funeral, she has been permitted to drive all the way to Mumbai.

On Friday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a video on Instagram revealing that she has begun her journey from Delhi to Mumbai. With the video, Riddhima wrote ‘Driving Home Maa’ since Neetu Kapoor needs her kids the most at this time.

Ever since Riddhima has learnt of her father’s demise, she has been sharing emotional posts on Instagram. Sharing a photo with her dad Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima expressed her love for him and said she will miss him and his FaceTime calls every day. She ended the note by saying ‘Until we meet again papa, I love you, Your Mushk forever’.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang to feature in a music video with Miss India Universe 2019 Vartika Singh

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for Rishi Kapoor, reveals why he did not visit him in hospital

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attended Rishi Kapoor’s last rites on video call. In the photos that have surfaced on social media, Alia Bhatt can be seen face-timing Riddhima so that the latter can see her father for the last time. For the unversed, Ridhima is a jewellery designer. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and has a daughter named Samaira with him.

Also Read: Doordarshan says Ramayan smashes worldwide viewership records, becomes most watched entertainment show

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App