After the health scare of Rishi Kapoor, all his fans started praying for him and many speculations and rumors about his health hogged headlines. But recently, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor spoke about it while interacting with Hindustan Times. She unveiled that Rishi Kapoor is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about. Everyone is hoping for a news of normal reports soon now,

On September 29, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor announced his absence on twitter saying he will take a short leave from work and go to America for medical treatment. He also urged his fans not to speculate unnecessarily about it. Seeking for the good wishes from fans he said that after all the wear and tear of these 45 years, he needs it and he will be back soon. After this health scare of Rishi Kapoor, all his fans started praying for him and many speculations and rumors about his health hogged headlines.

Many people were making conclusions because of his hair going whitish grey suddenly. But senior Kapoor bashed all these false speculations saying that he got his hair colored for a role in an upcoming movie. Even though he said he will be absent from everywhere for a while, the Bollywood stars shared glimpses of him with fans. His stills straight from America, chilling with Ranbir Kapoor, son’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and his close friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre have been surfacing on the internet.

Yet, no updates about his health condition came out. But recently, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor spoke about it while interacting with Hindustan Times. She unveiled that Rishi Kapoor is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about. She further added that she never did worry herself. On his medical treatment, she said that her father Rishi Kapoor is just getting his routine tests done as he needs it after such a long and tiring work journey. He is just getting everything checked after these many years of wear and tear and that they all are hoping for the best.

Earlier, people started spreading baseless rumors of him having cancer. On this, his brother Randhir Kapoor was noted saying that Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from and the tests have not even started as he is undergoing preparations until now. He then urged fans to stop the speculations and let him undergo the tests peacefully and as soon as they get the reports, they will surely inform.

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

