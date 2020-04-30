Legendary actor of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor before taking his last breath left a strong eye-opening message for the world. Read here--

It is a double whammy for Bollywood, as back to back two legendary actor– Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor pass away. The nation is still couldn’t get over from the Irrfan’s sudden death news another gut-wrenching news broke of Rishi’s demise. The news was tweeted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, which reads, he is devastated after hearing the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

From Bollywood to prominent political leaders has expressed their grief on Twitter. PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah, Ashok Gehlot, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Capt. Amarinder Singh, N Chandrababu Naidu, and other political leaders tweet tributed to Rishi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, as all know that Rishi was an avid social media user, he always raises his voice on social issues and strongly kept his viewpoint on Twitter. The last message the actor tweeted was on COVID-19, where he urged the people of India to stand solidarity against the battle of the contagious virus.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The tweet reads: An appeal to all brother and sister, kindly don’t do violence, lynching as Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen are risking their lives at risk. All have to win this battle. Please. Jai Hind.

In a statement released by Kapoor family, reads: At 8: 45 IST Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling with leukemia for two-years. The doctors who were taking care of him said, that till his last breathe Rishi kept them entertaining. He would be remembered with a smile, not with tears. In the last rite, the whole Kapoor family including Alia Bhatt was present there. Actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Khan also came to bid adieu.

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

