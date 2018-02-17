Hot and sexy Rishina Kandhari is a famous Indian TV actress. Rishina Kandhari is a very beautiful and versatile actress. She has played in many famous TV serials for a long time. Recently she was seen in the TV drama Nagarjuna. She has also done the cameo roles in some of the movies. Scroll down the page to see some hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Rishina Kandhari.

Rishina Kandhari is one of the known face in the TV industry. She has been working in the small screen for a long time. Rishina Kandhari is a very beautiful and sexy actress. She can cope up with any roles that she plays. She is Indian actress and is currently been living in Mumbai. She started her career with modelling. She is not only sexy and bold, has also got a photogenic face . She was seen in few TV commercials later she started her acting career on the TV serial “Bajega Band Baja” as Bahaar . She was tthen casted in other serials in row like Diya Aur Bati Hum, Devo k Dev, Mahadev, Uttaran etc. Rishina Kandhari is a very ambitious actress and believes in working hard . She has recently played the role of Rohini in TV serial Prithvi Bhalla. She has doing well on the small screen .

Rishina Kandhari has also done few cameo role in the movies as well. She did a cameo role in the movie ” Ek villan” She can act well in all of the role that she get to play. She has done many challenging role as well as she has done a very charming role of princess. She is a true fashionista . She keeps on posting her all sexy photos wearing her most glamorous outfit.

