Disha Patani who is all set for her all set for her much anticipated release this year with Bharat, looked spectacular as she graced the March edition of L'Officiel. Disha looks alluring on the cover in the trench dress with subtle makeup and a nude pink pout, accessorizing the look with earrings and a diamond ring.

The ever ravishing actress Disha Patani looked spectacular as she graced the March edition of L’Officiel. With just two films, Disha Patani has carved a niche for herself and is touted as a Rising Star by the magazine, owing to the success of her blockbuster hits. L’Officiel took to their social media and unveiled the cover announcing Disha as a Rising star, ” She silenced her critics and is striving to stay ahead in the game”. Disha looks alluring on the cover in the trench dress with subtle makeup and a nude pink pout, accessorizing the look with earrings and a diamond ring.

In the first look, Disha dons a red net dress with a black belt and long golden earrings. In the next look, the actress looks elegant in a sea green dress accessorized with diamond earrings. The other look, Disha looks is donning a red tube dress, accessorized with the diamond bracelet and earrings.

Disha Patani is all set for her all set for her much anticipated release this year with Bharat, hailing from a small town Bareilly, actress Disha Patani has come a long way in such a short span of time. Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts from the insights to her routine. The actress has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee’s next and Mohit Suri’s next Malang.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More