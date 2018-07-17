Famous actor Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning, July 17. According to media reports, the actor was suffering from a chronic kidney ailment. The prominent actor starred in many films during between the 70s to 90s. Born in 1955, the actor was also associated with Gujarati Film Industry.

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri died on Tuesday morning, July 17. She started her career as supporting actor in many Bollywood films in during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. After the massive success of films, she switched to Television. In her long journey in the world of films, Rita acted in more than 70 films such as Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She was part of 30 Television shows Nimki Mukhiya, Choti Bahu, Kumkum among others. Currently, she was seen as a grandmother in a TV show titled Nimki Mukhiya in Star Bharat’s TV.

As per reports, she was suffering from a kidney ailment and had to go for dialysis every alternate day. Reportedly she was in the hospital for the last 10 days. Earlier, actor Amit Behl had confirmed that the actor was admitted in Mumbai’s Sujay hospital for various days and was getting support from CINTAA members.

Born in 1955, the actor was also associated with Gujarati Film Industry. She was from the 1973 batch of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Her most popular films include Sawan Ko Aane (1979) and Raja (1995) for which she received a Filmfare Award nomination for the best supporting actor.

Her funeral will take place on July 17, 2018, at the Cremation ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East in Mumbai, as reported by Zeenews.

