West Side Story actress Rita Moreno who has been working for decades in the Hollywood industry was recently spotted on Red Carpet. The special and amazing thing about her appearance was her dress! the beautiful sleeveless black gown is exactly the same she wore during the 34th Academy Award, held in the year 1962. The 86-year-old actress stunned us by revealing about her dress that still fits her.

The 86-year-old icon, Rita Moreno is totally an inspiration to us all. The stunning lady who took the red carpet with a beautiful black gown revealed that the gown she was wearing was the very same she wore at the 34th Academy Award in 1962. She won the Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita in West Side Story that year. She also won the Best Chicago Theatre Actress for Joseph Jefferson Award in 1968. She was also honoured with Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award in 2015.

Moreno said on the red carpet, “This is the gown I wore in 1962 when I won my Oscar. This was made in the Philippines. I don’t believe it — I’m holding it, good lord. I leave you with that. She revealed that only one modification had been made; the neckline was changed to turn the dress into a strapless design, worn with black gloves.” “It’s made out of obi,” she said, “which is what Japanese women use on their kimonos.”

Remembering her award acceptance speech in 1962, Moreno admitted that she didn’t expect to win that night. “I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland,” she said. “But I flew in from Manila just in case, which is where this gown was made.” Rita Dolores Moreno, Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer best known for her notable acting in the musical film “The King and I” and “West Side Story” was is seen playing one of the lead roles in US television series “One Day at a Time” as Lydia. She has also worked in television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Jane the Virgin, Getting On, Happily Divorced, The Nanny and The Electric Company.

