Monday, November 11, 2024
Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Weeks after the tragic loss of the One Direction heartthrob, Rita Ora paid a moving tribute during the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester. She and the late star had worked together on the hit single For You in 2018.

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Weeks after the tragic loss of the One Direction heartthrob, Rita Ora paid a moving tribute during the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester. She and the late star had worked together on the hit single For You in 2018. With a fair share of celebration, she took time out to remember her friend in a heartfelt tribute

Wearing a black suit, Ora gave an emotive speech amid night energy, which was bright and riveting otherwise. Paying through her cracked voice, she had flashbacks of the personal memories with Payne as kind “one of the kindest people that I knew.”

“I just want to take a moment to remember somebody that was very, very dear to us,” Ora said to the crowd. “We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight.”

She then continued saying, “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honouring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough. He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend.”

A Video Tribute to Payne

As a tribute, Ora introduced a short video montage of photographs of Liam Payne with a snippet of One Direction’s song Night Changes-a perfect tribute to his legacy.

By contrast, the emotional moment was against all the lively atmosphere of the ceremony, in which Taylor Swift made history to become the first artist to win three Best Artist titles at the EMAs. The EMAs night was indeed memorable-the first time it took place in the UK since 2017-and topped by Ora hosting for the third time.

ALSO READ: Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

