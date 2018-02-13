The cutest Bollywood duo Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza recreated the popular ‘Rahul Is A Cheater’ scene from Karan Johar’s debut film, where Anjali (played by Kajol) calls Rahul (played by Shah Rukh) cheater after she loses the basketball game. Earlier today, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to share the most adorable Dubsmash video. The video is a perfect day to remind you that its Valentine’s day tomorrow.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar and starred the hit Jodi of Shah Rukh Khan alongsideRani Mukerji in an important role. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is credited with changing the look and feel of Hindi films. It was probably the first time that the traditional Indian film viewers saw protagonists Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee sporting designer clothes and talking in the youth’s language. The songs of the films were superhits and established both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the superstars of the new generation. The movie is still an all-time favourite of all the 90’s kids who remember all the songs by heart. Songs like Ladki Badi Anjani hai, Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi and Koi Mil Gaya became the epitome of love songs as well as for heartbreak.

Rahul and Anjali defined friendship in the first half of the movie and then defined love in the second just life real-life couple Riteish and Genelia who are said to be #CoupleGoals of the industry and have been together for more than 18 years.Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998, but it looks fresh even after two decades. And we aren’t the only ones reminiscing about the past. Bollywood actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have given the film a tribute in their own way by recreating the famous ‘Rahul Is A Cheater’ scene through Dubsmash and looked absolutely loveable as Genelia even sported a hairstyle similar to Anjali’s.