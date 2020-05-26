Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday remembered the actor's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth 75th anniversary.

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday remembered the actor’s father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth 75th anniversary.

While Riteish posted a TikTok video remembering his father, Genelia posted a picture of herself standing with folded hands in front of a grand statue of her father-in-law and former CM.

The video posted by Riteish begins with the clothing of the former CM hanging on a hook as Deshmukh approaches and embraces it. The video then focuses on a picture of Vilasrao Deshmukh kept on the side table and ended with an old click of the father-son duo.

“Happy Birthday PAPPA….. Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75,” the ‘Housefull’ actor wrote in the caption. Genelia on the other hand shared an anecdote in the picture she posted on Instagram and wrote, “Riaan’s teacher asked him “What are you most proud of” .. His answer was. “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride Pappa.”

“We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are..You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa,” the ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor further wrote in the caption. Two time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away on August 14, 2012 due to multiple organ failure. (ANI)

