Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Anupam Kher recently met Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor in New York. Rishi and Neetu took to social media and shared a lovely picture with them. Have a look.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for almost 10 months for his cancer treatment. Many Bollywood celebrities are seen visiting the Mulk actor and this time it is Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Anupam Kher.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared the picture with actors Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Anupam Kher who came to visit him. Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor also shared the same picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Rishi his wife Neetu and the three B-Town celebs Ritesh, Genelia and Anupam are seen posing for the camera. Both Rishi and Neetu are frequent social media users. They never disappoint their fans and keep them updated with their latest pictures and videos.

According to reports, Rishi’s cancer treatment is almost over and he will be returning to Mumbai soon but till then stars from the entertainment industry pose with Rishi and Neetu when in New York. Last time, Aamir Khan met the couple and spent quality time with them. In an interview, Rishi revealed that he will return to India by August end and he feels blessed when actors visit him to ask about his well being. He also asserted that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited him twice when they were in New York.

Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you pic.twitter.com/mcQ2SLXahM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 2, 2019

Rishi has been getting all the love and wishes from Bollywood industry. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor is also seen spending time with family with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Rishi has been in New York since September 2018 and has not signed any films because of health issues. He will be seen on the big screen soon after his full recovery. He was last seen in Mulk, Rajma Chawal and Jhootha Kahin Ka.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App