Ritesh Deshmukh has become the latest Bollywood actor to join the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's next film Baaghi 3 which stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh is the latest actor to join the cast of Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 which is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. While the film will get Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor back on silver screen once again after they starred in the first part of Baaghi together, this will be the sixth time when Ritesh Deshmukh will be starring in a Sajid Nadiadwala after working in movies like Heyy Babyy and Housefull 1, 2, 3, and 4.

While Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor have previously worked together in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ek Villian, it will be the first time when we see Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff working in the same film.

Baaghi 3 is the third part of the successful Baaghi franchise and the movie is being helmed by Ahmed Khan. While all the first part featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, Disha Patani was seen as the female lead in the second part.

However, it seems like Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with their sizzling chemistry and are going to rock the silver screen. Ritesh Deshmukh, who was last seen in Indra Kumar’s blockbuster comedy film Total Dhamaal, will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Marjaavaan and Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4.

According to the latest media speculations, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother in Baaghi 3. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming time and fans are eagerly waiting to see the amazing chemistry between Shraddha and Tiger once again.

