Bhojpuri power stars Ritesh Pandey and Akshara Singh’s latest song Gori Tori Chunari has garnered 1 million views in a span of just a day on the video sharing platform YouTube. Crooned by Ritesh Pandey and lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and Vimlesh Upadhyay. The song Gori Tori Chunari has been directed by Ashish Verma under the label Wave music ltd. The song is from the album Signal Dekhawele Lal Lal Re. The music video has garnered more than 1 million views and the comments section is flooded with compliments for their on-screen sizzling chemistry. In the video, Akshara Singh is dressed in a red lengha choli, she has complemented her village girl avatar with kohled eyes, glossy lipstick and golden jhumkas. Whereas, Ritesh Pandey has kept it simple with red kurta pyjama.

On the work front, Ritesh Pandey will be next seen opposite Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee in Rani Weds Raja. The movie Rani weds Raja is a Bhojpuri remake of the blockbuster hit Tanu Weds Manu. Rani Weds Raja is slated to release next year in January 2019. Recently, the duo hosted a launch party for their movie which was attended by several Bhojpuri stars such as Poonam Dubey, Rakhi Sawant, among others. Take a look at their song here:

