Popular telly couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have shared cryptic posts amid reports of separation. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and have been dating ever since.

Amid reports of a spiltsville, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have shared cryptic posts on their Instagram subtly confirming the reports of separation. A few hours ago, Rithvik Dhanjani shared two posts on his Instagram stories that suggests that he does not want to go back to normal. The first posts reads that nothing should go back to normal because it wasn’t working. Going back to what it was would mean losing a lesson. May we rise up and do better. His second post is unconditional love. The posts reads that there is no greater wisdom than unconditional love.

On the other hand, Asha Negi shared a throwback photo on her profile with the lyrics of the song chand taaro ko choone ki asha. Latest reports say that the post actually hints at career growth. Is Asha Negi’s career the reason behind her break up with Rithvik Dhanjani? We can only wait for an official confirmation.

Hinting at their breakup, a source had recently told a news portal that Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been dating each other for a long time. But, of late, things have not been going well. They are currently on a break and are figuring out if they can sail through this rough phase. The dent between them has also been felt by their close friends.

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani was recently seen hosting India’s Got Talent Season 8 and Super Dancer Season 3. Asha Negi was seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Baarish and will be seen in the upcoming film Ludo. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and have been dating ever since.

