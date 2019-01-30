Riva Kishan photos: Riva Kishan will be soon making her Bollywood debut this year with Priyaank and Akshaye Khanna in Sab Kushal Mangal. The movie is being produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi, who in an interview said that when she saw pictures of Riva Kishan, she knew that Riva will fit perfectly into the role of a bubbly small town girl.

Riva Kishan photos: 2019 is going to be full of big Bollywood debuts whether it be Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Deol and now Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, this year is going to be full of surprises! Yesterday, Biz analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of Riva Kishan joining the Bollywood industry opposite Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma’s son Priyaank. The duo will be seen on the silver screens for the first time in Karan Kashyap directorial Sab Kushal Mangal, the movie will also feature Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

In an interview with leading daily, when Riva was asked about her feelings on bagging this film she said that it is like an unexpected gift, my dad (Ravi Kishan) also did his first movie Army with Nitin uncle so it is like a dream come true for me. The debutante even said that she always wanted to be an actor and is very elated to start her acting journey with Akshaye sir and Priyaank. She has earlier worked with Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba in 2015 play- Parindo Ki Mehfil. The situational comedy will be shot in Jharkhand for 45 days.

So here are some top 25 pictures of Riva Kishan according to us. Take a look

