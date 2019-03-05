American actor Luke Perry, who is best known for his role in the TV series Beverly Hills and 90210, passes away at 52. Reports revealed that the actor was hospitalised due to some medical reasons. Days after suffering from massive strokes, the actor passed away on Monday evening.

One of the hardworking actors of Hollywood, Luke Perry who gained recognition and came into limelight after appearing in the television series Beverly Hill in 1990 and drama series 90210 passes away at 52. The actor was hospitalized some days back, after suffering from some massive strokes at his residence. Reports reveal that when he died, he was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie with ex-wife Minnie, fiance Wendy Madison, stepfather Steve Bennett with his whole family. After hearing this news actor Gabrielle Carteris, said that Luke had a very sensitive soul. He was always up for helping people and was very kind and generous. The actor worked with him in the Tv series 90210 in the role of Andrea Zuckerman and said that she was completely heartbroken after she heard the news.

Reports reveal that Luke Perry was hospitalised on February 27, that day itself Fox announced that they will be rebooting 90210 and will feature the complete star cast including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and others, however, there was no confirmation regarding Perry appearing in the series. Many stars like Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald also took to their official social media platforms to express their views on the big loss. Perry got married in the year 1993 with Rachel Sharp and both of them together had two children before getting separated. Perry’s son is a wrestler who fights with the name of Jungle Boy.

This is how tweeple react to the loss.

Still shocked and heartbroken over this news. Luke Perry was an amazing actor and a person who made many people smile. Praying for his friends & family. Rest In Peace, Mr. Perry. 💛🌙 #LukePerryRIP #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/Sug65YSiOr — Cassie (@CassieisAllred) March 5, 2019

Rest in piece 💙 Thanks for being part of one of my favorite series. the world has lost a great person! Thank you for your work! 💙 #LukePerry #riverdale pic.twitter.com/x3XXIOOcgi — Roman (@Iurii_Cruz) March 5, 2019

I'll miss ya Luke Perry. Never thought a celeb would want to hang with us all day but he did 😭 great guy gone too soon. #LukePerry #LukePerryRIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xc2dDA2HrX — Christina Christensen (@ceechristensen) March 5, 2019

Hollywood’s a surprisingly small and tightly knit community. While I never met #LukePerry, I know several people who lost a dear friend this morning. My ❤️goes out to them & his family. Love yours a little harder and laugh a little louder tonight. Our time here is brief. — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) March 5, 2019

