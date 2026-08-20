What Happened To Riya Ahir After Her ‘Police Van’ Photo Went Viral? Model Makes Fresh Appeal To Mumbai Police

Fashion Model Riya Ahir emerged to be the face of Gen Z protest in Mumbai when an image of her standing in front of a police vehicle went viral last month. Weeks down the line, Ahir is back into the limelight, but this time because of the legal and social harassment she claims to have faced post-protest.

Ahir has made representations to the Mumbai Police for the withdrawal of the FIR that has been filed against her in connection with the protest. Ahir has also demanded legal action against individuals on social media platforms who she claims were sending her abusive messages after the picture of hers went viral. Ahir was accompanied by a delegation from the Mumbai Youth Congress in her meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Manoj Sharma.

Why Has Riya Ahir Approached Mumbai Police?

As per the claim made by Youth Congress representatives, there were two issues which were discussed with the senior police officer during the discussion, namely, the FIR on Ahir, and the threats and harassment which Ahir is facing online. It was claimed that there was an assurance from the side of the senior police officer that the procedure for withdrawal of the FIR will begin, and the threats will be looked into.

In addition to this, Ahir claimed that after she became well-known through the protest, the abuses and threats started coming in. She alleged that she had already complained about this issue to the police department, but no concrete step has been taken till now in this regard. The Youth Congress national secretary Hargun Singh questioned why the FIR has not been withdrawn yet, considering the fact that the notification for withdrawal of FIRs against students protesting was already issued.

Riya Ahir Says Another 19-Year-Old Protester Is Facing Online Abuse

As per Ahir’s statement, she is not the only young lady reportedly being harassed after the protest. She said that Muskan, another girl of 19 years old who was also part of the protest, received abusive messages and threats on the internet. President of the Mumbai Youth Congress Zeenat Shabreen urged for a quick crackdown on those social media accounts reportedly involved in the harassment and intimidation.

Reports about the threats on the internet were made by Ahir and Youth Congress officials. Reports about any action taken against the social media accounts remain unclear at present.

How Did Riya Ahir’s Police Van Photo Go Viral?

Ahir came into the limelight in connection with the protest held on July 22 at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. In the middle of the rainy protest march, a photograph revealed Ahir standing in front of a police van holding the detainees in a grey hoodie. The photograph went viral on social media and is now one of the most recognizable photographs linked to the protest.

The viral photograph not only brought Ahir into the limelight but also transformed her from just another model into a face that has become linked with the protest. After almost a month of the viral photograph of Ahir, her recent police appearance has led to focus on what has happened since then — from the FIR filed against her to her alleged online abuse and threat.

ALSO READ: From Sai Pallavi, R Madhavan To Shreya Sharma: 5 Indian Stars Who Chose Acting After Studying Medicine, Engineering And Dentistry