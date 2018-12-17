Riya Sen photos: Riya Sen recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a black-white bikini. The Internet sensation has about 590k followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Riya Sen photos: Bollywood actor Riya Sen has recently created a buzz on social media with her hot and sexy photos. The diva commenced her acting career with her Bollywood movie–Style in 2001 which was a commercial hit. The actor gained popularity after appearing in Falguni Pathak’s musical video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi when she was just sixteen years old. Since then she has been regularly entertaining her fans with her hot photos, musical videos, fashion programs television advertisements. The actor has also worked in an AIDS awareness video.

Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her bikini photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring in a black-white bikini. With sultry and bold expressions the photo garnered a massive number of likes and comments. The Internet sensation leaves no chance of gaining attention on social media and has about 590k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram. Some time back she was also humoured for her kissing scenes in her numerous movies. Some of her hit movies are–Benny and Babloo, Rabba Main Kya Karoon, Tere Mere Phere, Ragini MMS: Returns. She has also excelled well in Bengali films–Jaatishwar, Roga Howar Sohoj Upaye, Family Album, Dark Chocolate, Abohoman and many more.

