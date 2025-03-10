RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 hit film Mookuthi Amman has officially been announced, with actress Nayanthara reprising her divine role. The project was launched with a special puja ceremony in Chennai, where Nayanthara stunned in a striking red saree alongside the film’s director and actress Khushbu Sundar. However, one of the biggest questions surrounding the sequel was why RJ Balaji, who co-directed the first film, did not take the helm this time.

Addressing the speculation, Balaji recently opened up in an interview with Galatta about his decision to step away from directing Mookuthi Amman 2. He explained that his creative vision did not align with the direction the producers had planned for the sequel.

RJ Balaji’s Reason for Not Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’

Clarifying his stance, RJ Balaji stated that while the team had a well-defined idea for the second installment, he personally did not have a structured plan for how to take the story forward.

“I am not interested in doing Mookuthi Amman 2 now. My plans, my journey, and the things that are written for me didn’t fit into this. So, they had an idea of what to do, but I didn’t have any. That’s why there is another director,” he explained.

Sundar C Steps In as Director on RJ Balaji’s Suggestion

Interestingly, RJ Balaji was the one who suggested that Sundar C should direct Mookuthi Amman 2. He revealed that the Madha Gaja Raja filmmaker had played a significant role in shaping his understanding of cinema. With this in mind, Balaji believed Sundar C was the ideal choice to lead the franchise’s next chapter.

A Grand Vision: ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ to Be a ₹100 Crore Pan-World Film

At the film’s launch event, producer Ishari Ganesh shared some major updates, stating that Mookuthi Amman 2 was being developed as a “pan-world film.” He also revealed that the project is being made with a massive budget of ₹100 crores, reflecting the scale and ambition behind the sequel.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s latest big-screen appearance was in the Bollywood action blockbuster Jawan, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. With Mookuthi Amman 2, the actress is set to return to Tamil cinema in a role that won audiences’ hearts in the prequel.

As expectations soar for this much-anticipated sequel, fans eagerly await further updates on the storyline and cast details.

