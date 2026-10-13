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Home > Entertainment News > RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor

RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte has died at 34. Here is what is known about his cause of death, cerebral palsy and role as Walter White Jr.

RJ Mitte (Image: X)
RJ Mitte (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 08:28 IST

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, who is popular for portraying Walter White Jr. in the television show, has passed away at the age of 34. This was reported by his representatives on October 12, 2026, following the loss of the actor, producer and disability advocate whose career made more people see actors with disabilities.

He died in Brownsville, Texas. Although several reports about the cause of his death have come up, there was no confirmation on his death cause as per the early information from his representatives.

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How Did RJ Mitte Die?

Mitte’s representatives have come out to announce his demise through a press release issued to entertainment news websites, stating that he was an admired actor, philanthropist, and strong disability rights activist.

According to TMZ, Mitte took his life through suicide, quoting a county official. On the other hand, Associated Press quoted that it was still unknown pending an autopsy. Law enforcement agencies were reported to be investigating the cause. At the time of reporting, representatives of Mitte had not made any official statement about the cause of his death.

Who Was RJ Mitte In Breaking Bad?

Mitte rose to international recognition as Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, in Breaking Bad. The acclaimed crime drama aired from 2008 to 2013 and followed a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing drugs after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Mitte appeared throughout the show’s five-season run, becoming an important part of the White family storyline. His character was memorable for his relationship with his father and his attempts to understand the increasingly troubling changes in his family. Following Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in projects including Switched at Birth, The Oak Room and The Guardians of Justice. He also worked as a producer and continued pursuing film projects.

Did RJ Mitte Have Cerebral Palsy In Real Life?

Yes. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three years old. It is a neurological disorder that affects movement, muscle control, balance, and posture, though it varies greatly from one individual to another. His personal experience with the condition also influenced his depiction of Walter White Jr., who is affected by it in Breaking Bad. By tapping into his personal experience with the disorder, Mitte gave the character more realism.

Aside from acting, he utilized his public position as a way of advocating for the inclusion of people with disabilities and dispelling stereotypes about them within the entertainment industry. He acted as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and he was also president of the Mitte Foundation. Mitte’s legacy transcends his performance in what might be one of the most iconic roles in television history. His career has shown how important authentic disability representation is in the media industry.

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RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor

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RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor

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RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor
RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor
RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor
RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor
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