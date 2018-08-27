The iconic RK studio, which was built 70 years ago, is up for sale. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has confirmed the news. Speaking about the same, the actor said that when the fire broke out the whole Kapoor got emotional. Earlier they were planning to rebuild the place but investing a hefty amount in rebuilding the place wouldn't have yielded sufficient revenue. Therefore, they decided that it was better to put the property for sale.

A few months ago, Rishi Kapoor’s RK studio was set ablaze and the whole Kapoor clan was left shell-shocked with the massive destruction. Now, the Kapoors are set to sell the place. Yes, while quoting to the Mumbai Mirror, actor Rishi Kapoor confirmed the news.

Talking about the same, Rishi Kapoor told a leading daily that for some time they had juggled with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality, it wasn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. At that time, the Kapoors were very emotional.

#Update Fire at RK Studio: Fire broke out at the sets of TV show 'Super Dancer'. There was no crew at the set, today being Saturday #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eujSGG1DgE — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

The actor further added that the investment in rebuilding the studio would not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. They had to take a larger picture into account and took a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studio had been becoming a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings they would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts.

For the uninitiated, around 70 years ago, the RK studio was built by Raj Kapoor. Not just it, many iconic films have been shot at the property. It is not easy for the Kapoors to put up the place for sale, Rishi Kapoor added that they had to place a stone on their hearts. (Chhati pe patthar rakkhar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai).

The place is known to be a shooting venue of various shows. Various movie such as Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956), Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), have been shot in RK studio itself.

