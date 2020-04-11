Prince Narula speaks on the struggling days of his life. A few years ago he came to Mumbai in search of work. In no time he made himself a star and a well-known personality.

Prince Narula speaks on the struggling days of his life. A few years ago he came to Mumbai in search of work. In no time he made himself a star and a well-known personality. He started gaining popularity by Roadies and since then he did not take much time to empower himself. He won back to back reality shows. He won splitsivilla, he won bodies. Then he came with her life partner into Nach Baliye and won the title of Nach Baliye season 9 as well. In no time he won many hearts and set his own popularity.

The best thing about his hard work and his passion to win everything. The judges of all the shows always admit that he has been the most hard-working boy and deserves to be iconic among all. In a similar manner, he reached the success of the pinnacle with his hard work. At the beginning of Nach Baliye, he lost his brother and he got the news when he was getting ready to perform.

He was all broke down. But he did not leave the work in between because the show can’t wait for him and his pains. He hides all his pain in the heart and gets ready to perform. After the host unveiled on his situation everyone got shocked and salute him on his courage. He was all broken but he did not let himself down and stand up again for his work.

He is a genuine person and very sweet personality, it is one of the reasons for him to gain popularity. He is very keen on his work and always remain in the headlines for his humble nature. It was not that easy to rise in such a way in such a small time period but he did that with full confidence.

