Roadies fame Raghu Ram has found love again in his life. After announcing separation with his estranged wife Sugandha Garg in January, the reality star took to his Instagram to confess his love for Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio in an adorable post. The love duo, who featured in a musical single ‘ Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein’ in December 2016, revealed that they have completed a year together.

“@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today… and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you,” he captioned.

Natalie also shared an adorable selfie of the duo on her Instagram account and captioned, “@instaraghu you are my smile, my laugh, my heart, my best friend. Life is so much more awesome with you by my side. Happy Anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you scoobydoo.” According to the latest buzz, Natalie was earlier in a relationship with Kavyanjali actor Eijaz Khan. Although Raghu and his ex wife are not romantically involved anymore, the duo continue to remain great friends.

Earlier, Raghu had shared a super-cool picture with Sugandha on his instagram profile and captioned, “@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals.” On the work front, Raghu Ram is the creator of super hit shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. He has also featured in films like Akshay Kumar’s Tees Maar Khan and John Abraham’s Jhoota Hi Sahi.

Check out some of the photos of Natalie Di Luccio:

