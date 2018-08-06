Roadies fame Raghu Ram had got engaged with his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in Toronto. Television actor Karanvir Vohra's wife Teejay Siddhu, who is a close friend of the couple, broke the news on her official Instagram account and extended her best wishes to the couple.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram has taken his relationship with Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio on another level. After publically announcing their relationship on Instagram in the month of March, the duo got engaged over the weekend in Toronto, Canada. Raghu’s close friend Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sindhu broke the news of their engagement on her Instagram handle by posting an adorable photo with the duo.

In the caption, Teejay wrote that the main reason they were in Toronto was to see the duo get engaged. Addressing Raghu in her message, she wrote that he is one of the people she loves the most as he is so sweet, kind, intelligent and funny. She added that if anyone deserves happiness then it is him and she is so happy that he found his happiness in Natalie.

After Teejay broke the news on her Instagram handle, Raghu posted a photo with his ladylove along with Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay and captioned ‘Desi boys and Canadian girls.’ If the latest reports are to be believed, the duo will be tying the knot in the month of December.

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Raghu had earlier revealed that his ex-wife Sugandha was the first one to know about the duo’s relationship. Speaking about the same, Raghu said that Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from him. She said that if she had to pick a girl for him then it would be her. He added that Sugandha and Natalie have had many conversations behind his back and he is sure that she would have given Natalie some advice on do’s and don’ts with him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More