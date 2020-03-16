Roadies Revolution: Television actor Karishma Tanna has come out in defence of Neha Dhupia. The actor has said that trolling is a part and parcel of this profession and Neha Dhupia has handled the situation very maturely.

Actor Neha Dhupia has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism lately for her comments in one of the recent episodes of Roadies Revolution. In one of the personal interview rounds, Neha slammed a man for slapping his girlfriend, who was apparently cheating on him with 5 men. She said that if she is with 5 men, it is her choice. He doesn’t get the right to slap her. The statement did not go down well with a certain section of the audience, who not only trolled Neha left, right and centre, made memes but also made filthy comments for her one-year-old daughter Mehr.

In response, Neha Dhupia penned an open letter on social media and said that adultery is a moral choice and it should not lead to physical abuse. She has been subjected to a lot of trolling, yet she was silent for a long time. However, the hatred and mean comments are now coming on to her closed ones- her family, her friends, her co-workers and even her daughter. Her daughter’s page has been flooded with abuses and it is not acceptable.

After Neha Dhupia’s statement, several celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurana, Sonam Kapoor , Sonu Sood, Aparshakti Khurana, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora among many others have come out in her support. The latest one in the list is none other than Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

When Karishma Tanna was recently asked about her comments on the entire controversy, she responded that trolling is a part and parcel of this profession. However, Neha Dhupia has handled the situation very professionally and maturely.

