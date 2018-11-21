Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro and his second wife Grace Hightower have called it quits after more than 2 decades of marriage, media reports said on Wednesday. Rumours had it that the spilit is politically motivated. It's well known that De Nero is an outright critic of Donald Trump, while his wife Hightower is a Trump supporter. Worth mentioning is that last month when a host of anti-Trump people/ organisation received suspicious bomb packages, including CNN, De Niro was one of them.

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro and his second wife Grace Hightower have called it quits after more than 2 decades of marriage, media reports said on Wednesday. This is not the first time the couple has been separated, they had previously filed for divorce in 1999, 2 years after their marriage, but then had renewed their vows 5 years later. The couple has two children, 20-year-old Elliot and six-year-old Helen Grace.

The news of their divorce might not be as shocking as the reported reason to split up after a 21-year on and off relationship. It’s being rumoured that their split is actually owing to their different political stands. It’s well known that De Nero is outright critic of Donald Trump, while his wife Hightower is a Trump supporter.

Worth mentioning is that last month when a host of anti-Trump people/ organisation received suspicious bomb packages, including CNN, De Niro was one of them. The bomb package was removed by a bomb squad and right after that, De Nero had urged people to vote in the midterms, saying it was important than bombs.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, De Niro had on record called Trump blatantly stupid and said that he would like to punch him in the face, alluding to one of Donald Trump’s expression towards protesters at his rallies.

Not only this, in 2018 this year, at the 72nd Tony Awards, De Niro got a standing ovation with his critic of Trump.

