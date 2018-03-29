Robert Downey Jr announced the star-studded cast of the upcoming The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and it's a truly extraordinary ensemble. The star will be joining Octavia Spencer, Marion Cotillard, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Ralph Fiennes and Antonio Banderas in the film based on author Hugh Lofting‘s book. The cast also includes John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and Selena Gomez.

While he up and about promoting the biggest release of the year, Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr. too out the time to announce the live-action adaptation of Hugh Lofting’s 1920 children’s books, about a doctor who discovers that he can talk to the animals which will hit the theatres on April 12, 2019. The actor released the entire voice cast for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle on Wednesday. Selena Gomez (Betsy, a Giraffe), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton, an ostrich), John Cena (Yosh, a polar bear), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab, a duck), Marion Cotillard (Tutu, a fox), Rami Malek (Chee-Chee, a gorilla), Craig Robinson (Fleming, a mouse), Carmen Ejogo (Regine, a lioness) and Frances De La Tour (Gino-who-soars) are the latest additions to the cast.

Downey tweeted, “I am most pleased to announce the stellar voice cast joining me on #TheVoyageofDoctorDolittle. #EmmaThompson @ItsRamiMalek @octaviaspencer #RalphFiennes @kumailn @selenagomez @MrCraigRobinson @carmenejogo @TomHolland1996 #MarionCotillard @RealFDLT @JohnCena.” With a couple of Oscar winners joining the line-up, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is going to be one film to watch out for in 2019. Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle book series tells the story of a physician who one day discovers he can talk to animals. The 13 Dolittle books were published between 1920 and 1952.

The stories were first adopted in a 1967 musical with Rex Harrison headlining the cast, surrounded by real-life animal co-stars. Dr. Dolittle was re-enacted by actor Eddie Murphy in 1998 with the then-available CGI to help bring the animal actors alive on screen. Now, the 2018 Dolittle film adapts the second book of the Lofting’s series which is said to explore more serious subject matters.

As previously announced, Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen will play the live-action leads alongside Downey. Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, and Ralph Fiennes were previously said to be on board to voice three of the movie’s computer-animated animal characters while Harry Collett plays the role of Tommy Stubbins, Dolittle’s assistant boy. Stephen Gaghan helms the film from a self-written script.

