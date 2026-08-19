Doctor Doom Or Iron Man? Robert Downey Jr Makes Surprising Choice Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr and his alter ego Iron Man have been inseparable for more than a decade. With Iron Man, Tony Stark made his debut appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turned into one of the most recognizable characters of the franchise and even took his leave from it in a grand farewell in Avengers: Endgame after some seven years later. But here comes Robert Downey Jr again but this time as a villain.

The actor will be starring as Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and recently when offered the choice between the roles of two Marvel characters, Downey gave a rather unexpected response.

Robert Downey Jr Picks Doctor Doom Over Iron Man

Downey has been spotted alongside Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell at the recently held D23 celebration event, with his change in MCU being brought up at one point.

Being Doom, Downey admitted, changed everything about his experience at a Marvel production set. The actor was used to hanging out with other heroes, but he found himself dressed in disguise when all the others were standing on the opposite side of the set. In case Downey was asked which character he likes more – Iron Man or Doctor Doom, he answered that he prefers his new character.

“I will say Doom, for now,” he said, adding that being Doom allowed him to change his viewpoint and look at the other actors.

The answer does not mean that the actor stopped respecting the character which made him famous as an MCU actor. However, it explains why playing Doom once again has become a very special experience for Downey after many years of starring in Marvel blockbusters.

Why Doctor Doom Feels Different For RDJ

Tony Stark was not always able to stay out of the limelight. As he assembled the Avengers, battled against Thanos, or dealt with the fallout of his own actions, Iron Man was often at the centre of the MCU’s major showdowns. Doctor Doom turns all of that on its head.

Downey talked about his experience watching his co-stars act as the heroes while he plays the antagonist role. He also hinted at a key relationship in Doomsday, stating how things go down between the characters as “exciting, unexpected, and beautiful” without giving away the identity of those two people. This is especially intriguing considering how many familiar faces will be making their way back.

Chris Evans is reprising his role as Steve Rogers, with Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy Carter. The star-studded cast includes not only characters who hail from the Avengers roster but also from the Fantastic Four and X-Men universes. How Downey’s Doom interacts in a world where Tony Stark lived continues to remain to be seen.

Robert Downey Jr Returns To MCU Seven Years After Avengers: Endgame

This casting was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, where several figures of Doctor Doom appeared on stage with one of them taking off his mask to show the face of the actor beneath it. Immediately, the news became one of the biggest casting announcements of Marvel. Downey has played Tony Stark for Iron Man, released in 2008, all the way until Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

This time, however, Marvel is not bringing Downey back as Tony Stark – at least based on all of their official announcements up until now. Instead, he will be playing Victor von Doom, one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic villains. The Russo Brothers, who previously directed Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are also returning to direct the film.

Avengers: Doomsday Gets New D23 Spotlight

The controversy surrounding Downey’s decision is timely considering that Marvel has started disclosing more information regarding Avengers: Doomsday. Footage shown during the D23 event has once again brought the movie into focus, giving a glimpse of the upcoming crossover, which includes Downey’s character of Doctor Doom and the immense number of Marvel universe characters.

The movie will star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Letitia Wright along with Fantastic Four characters such as Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The list of actors also includes veteran actors from the X-Men films like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.

Downey has been winning the hearts of his fans as one of the greatest heroes of Marvel for over a decade now. But with Doomsday, he has to now convince his fans about being one of the greatest villains of Marvel. And from Downey’s decision between being Iron Man and Doom, it seems that he is enjoying his time as the villain.

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