After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 17 days to go a new trailer has been released.

For most of the fans of the Marvel franchise, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark is their first love. Not just because he was the first one we saw, but also because of how cool he is and Downey Jr’s continually brilliant performances. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and his alter-ego Hulk in MCU films, concurs. He called Robert the ‘Godfather’ of MCU. He also talked about the sense of community that the vast array of actors associated with MCU feel.

He said, “My favorite part it is the talent, and the feeling that we’re in a collaboration where there’s a sense of fairness and everyone’s looking out for one another. Then there is Robert Downey Jr. and just being in Robert’s presence. He’s the godfather of all this. That model has carried on throughout these last ten years or even longer. And it’s constantly developed. It’s exciting when I look around at the talent of the actors and where they come from to be put into this world and work with the resources that we have. There is an enormous amount of talent here in every department from all over the world. Then when I see the racial diversity that’s really honest and fully expressed, I think there’s hope for the world.”

Ruffalo also talked about a giant achievement of a movie like Infinity War, the groundwork of which was laid down 10 years ago with the first Iron Man. “I think audiences will love the scope of it and the fact that all of their favorites are in it. Everyone has their favorite character. And everyone has their favorite Marvel movie and their favorite Marvel world. So to see all of them coming together will be really exciting for people. Then there is Thanos and the impossibly high stakes and risks for the Avengers and their allies,” he said.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit screens on April 27.

