Robert Downey Jr. Talks About Returning To The Marvel Cinematic Universe As Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr.’s recent announcement of his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the iconic villain Doctor Doom has sparked immense excitement among fans. In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast, Downey discussed how his comeback came about and his thoughts on the role.

From Iron Man to Doctor Doom: Downey’s Marvel Comeback

During the podcast, Downey shared the details of his casting as Victor Von Doom, revealing that it all started with a casual conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Downey recounted, “He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me if you were to come back …’” His wife, Susan Downey, was present during this discussion and interjected, “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?’”

Downey expressed his initial concerns about returning to the Marvel Universe, wondering how to avoid disappointing expectations and continue to exceed them. It was at this point that Feige suggested Downey could reprise his role in a new capacity—as Doctor Doom.

The actor further elaborated on the process, stating, “How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?” Downey’s next step was to discuss the idea with Disney CEO Bob Iger. When Downey visited Iger, the CEO’s positive reaction was immediate. Downey recalled, “I was like, ‘He likes it.’ He [Iger] said, ‘Come by the Imagineering Campus.’”

Marvel’s Vision Unveiled

Downey and Feige’s visit to the Imagineering Campus was a pivotal moment, with Downey expressing awe at the innovative ideas being developed. He noted, “You want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time…I can’t say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible.”

Downey’s MCU Legacy

Even after his departure from the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, Downey has maintained close ties with Marvel. He has remained in touch with Iron Man’s director Jon Favreau and the Russo brothers, who are set to direct upcoming MCU films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as announced at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Downey’s return as Doctor Doom was also revealed at the same Comic-Con event, where a group of fans dressed as Marvel’s new villain took the stage. Downey made a dramatic entrance, unveiling his new mask and stating, “New mask. Same task. Boy, I tell you, I like playing complicated characters.”