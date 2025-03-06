Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Robert Pattinson watched a horror movie for a project meeting but became so terrified of a home invasion that he slept on his couch armed with kitchen knives.

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson recently confessed that he has become “too sensitive” to watch horror movies, admitting that a particular film left him so terrified that he slept with knives out of fear.

In an interview with GQ alongside his Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho, Pattinson shared that he was required to watch a horror movie before meeting a filmmaker for a potential project. However, the experience took an unexpected turn when the fear of a home invasion gripped him so intensely that he armed himself with kitchen knives and dozed off with them on his couch.

“I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think, ‘Yeah, this is cool.’ And now, I’m too sensitive,” Pattinson admitted, as reported by Variety. “It’s strange. You’d think it would go the other way around. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore.”

A Sudden Fear of Horror Films

Pattinson recounted how his paranoia escalated after watching the horror film, making him believe that someone was trying to break into his home. “I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel,” he joked.

While the Twilight actor did not reveal the name of the film or the director, speculation suggests it might have been Parker Finn’s Smile, as Pattinson is now teaming up with Finn to produce a remake of the 1981 cult horror film Possession.

Bong Joon Ho’s Theory: Fatherhood and Fear

During the interview, acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho speculated that Pattinson’s recent aversion to horror movies might be connected to his new role as a father. The actor and his partner, actress Suki Waterhouse, welcomed their first child in March 2024. However, Pattinson clarified that his fear developed even before becoming a parent.

While his sensitivity to horror films has grown, it has not deterred him from exploring the genre from a creative perspective. He is set to produce Possession through his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, with Paramount backing the film. Although it remains unclear whether he will also star in the project, his involvement signals a continued interest in horror, albeit from behind the camera.

