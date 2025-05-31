Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

April shared glimpses from their wedding on Instagram, with many of the moments originally captured by friends and family.

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties the Knot with April Love Geary Surrounded by Their 3 Kids in Dreamy Mexico Wedding


After years of being engaged, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have officially tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, May 30, with their three children present for the celebration.

A Glamorous Affair by the Sea

April shared glimpses from their wedding on Instagram, with many of the moments originally captured by friends and family. Dressed in a graceful white lace gown with a high neckline and long sleeves, April exuded timeless elegance. Her gown flowed into a gentle flare at the bottom, accompanied by a long veil.

Robin opted for a classic black suit, complemented by a crisp white shirt and a bow tie. He made a heartfelt entrance walking down the aisle to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Just days before the wedding, April revealed that Robin had proposed to her again—this time during a trip to Cannes. Sharing romantic photos from the moment at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, April wrote, “Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made, I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!”

She also shared her joy over the trip, adding, “This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke. Also, a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way.”

A Decade of Love and Growing Family

Robin and April’s journey as a couple began in 2014 when they met at a party. They made their public debut the following year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Their relationship quickly deepened. By early 2018, they welcomed their first child, Mia Love. That same year, Robin proposed, and their family continued to grow.

In 2019, they had their second daughter, Lola Alain, followed by their son, Luca Patrick, in 2020.

Blended Family and Past Ties

Robin also shares a son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. The pair were together for over 14 years before marrying in 2005.

Their marriage lasted nearly a decade, but they decided to separate, finalizing their divorce in 2015.

Now, with a decade-long romance and three children, Robin and April’s wedding marks a new chapter in their lives—one filled with love, family, and celebration.

