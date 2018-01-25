The Delhi police assured that adequate arrangements will be maintained in order to avoid chaos in the national capital just ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat release. Due to Republic Day, there's high security in the city with special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi. Forces have been deployed in theatres and multiplexes screening the movie, and they were on high alert as anti-"Padmaavat" violence was reported from adjoining Gurugram.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said adequate arrangements are in place to maintain law and order as the controversial movie Padmaavat released. The capital has turned into a fortress ahead of the Republic Day with special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces deployed across the city, mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi. Police said forces have been deployed in theatres and multiplexes screening the movie, and they were on high alert as anti-“Padmaavat” violence was reported from adjoining Gurugram. Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak, told IANS: “In view of the screening of Padmaavat in the capital, we have made adequate and proper arrangements. “We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements. “Local intelligence, district DCPs, police station, and beat officers are active in their respective areas. They have been directed to take swift action to tackle any untoward incident for maintaining law and order,” Pathak said.

“We have proper security in the periphery of the national capital and additional force has been kept in readiness. We are urging groups not to indulge in any act which could violate the law and order situation.” “Delhi Police is ready to handle any situation. The screenings of Padmaavat is running peacefully in multiplexes. The city malls have been asked to tighten its inner security as some malls having multiplexes like Select City walk in Saket,” Pathak said. “We have appealed to Karni Sena supporters and other fringe groups to follow the apex court order and Delhi Police’s directions to maintain law and order and do not indulge any violent act which can harm peace. “We will take strict legal action if someone found violating these directives,” the officer said.

However, some prominent schools were reported closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida, while their branches were kept open in Delhi, while all Delhi schools are open, Pathak added. Additional Commissioner of Police B.K. Singh told IANS that security has been tightened especially in the New Delhi area, where the parade will take place on Friday. “We have had rehearsals multiple times, we are adequately prepared for security arrangements in view of the Republic Day as well as the release of the movie Padmaavat.” The Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been vehemently protesting the release of Padmaavat on the grounds that the film distorts history. Incidents of violence have been reported from several states and in Delhi’s satellite town of Gurugram, a school bus carrying students was attacked by protesters on Wednesday.