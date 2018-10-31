Teaser of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by National Award winning director Ananth Mahadevan is out. The teaser begins with a rocket launch and sharing details about how India was able to send a mission to Mars successfully in just one attempt in November 2014 whereas the USA took 19 attempts and Russia took 16 attempts. Details inside

The teaser of the multilingual movie titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect helmed by National Award winning director Ananth Mahadevan is finally out. The movie is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S.Nambi Narayanan. In the movie R Madhavan would portray the role of The former ISRO scientist, who introduced liquid fuel rocket technology. The official announcement of the movie was made almost a year ago and according to reports its being said that that R. Madhavan has been undergoing immense training to get into his character. The actor will portray different stages of his life, from the age of 27 to 75.

Talking about the video the teaser begins with a rocket launch and sharing details about how India was able to send a mission to Mars successfully in just one attempt in November 2014 whereas the USA took 19 attempts and Russia took 16 attempts. As the teaser zooms out it shows a guy held captive behind bars watching the rocket with sad eyes.

In an interview with leading daily R Madhavan shared that there are many personal stories in the world you would have heard about and many more you don’t have a clue about, but there are few stories knowing nothing about means you know very little about your nation. Nambi Narayanan’s story is one such story which has to be heard by everyone.

Nambi Narayanan is an Indian scientist who was in charge of the cryogenics division with ISRO and was a pioneer in a space mission programme until he retired in 2001. He was falsely arrested for Espionage in 1994 by CBI and Kerala police. However, all charges were dropped when the Kerala government failed to prove him guilty and gave compensation of 50 Lakh rupees.







