Rohanpreet is one of the famous ex-contestants of the television reality shows Rising Star 2. He made his television debut in the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2007. Rohanpreet is a popular Punjabi singer now and he is also trying to mark his presence in Bollywood. Rohanpreet was also the runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs but he did not mark the success in Rising Star.

Now he made the headlines after coming to Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. He is the first contestant to enter the show and got selected in a first attempt. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that they are friends from outside and Shehnaaz used to learn music from him. She also said that they both had spent time together and used to hang out with each other.

Shehnaaz Gill selected her as her option for marriage now it will be interesting to see how the friendship will turn into love.

Talking about his background, Rohanpreet belongs to Patiala, Punjab. He has completed his primary education from Patiala itself. The actor is a non-vegetarian and love prones and kaju barfi. He is 5 ft 11 inches, fair complexion man.

.@sidharth_shukla ke "khelo meter" par kaun utrega khara aur prove karega to be the perfect match for #ShehnaazGill. Watch it tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge, at 10:30 only on #Colors.#ShehnaazKiShaadi.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/FzWbq47ZhF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 18, 2020

He has started learning music after getting inspired by his father. He was born in Patiala, Punjab on December 1, 1994. Now he came as the contestant in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because he felt that Shehnaaz Gill could be a better half to him, and she is much more than a friend to him. The singer tried his level best to impress her.

