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Home > Entertainment News > Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody

Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been remanded to judicial custody after being arrested under the POCSO Act. Police claim the actor admitted he repeatedly went to meet a 16-year-old co-actor despite being blocked, while the investigation into the allegations remains ongoing.

Rohit Chandel (Photo: X)
Rohit Chandel (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 14:55 IST

Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested in connection with a case involving a 16-year-old co-actor. According to Mumbai Police, the actor allegedly admitted to repeatedly going to meet the teenager, who had accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. Based on the minor’s complaint, a case has been registered against Chandel under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The allegations are currently under investigation, and the actor has not publicly responded to the case.

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What did the police say?

Speaking to The Times of India, Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior Police Inspector at Ghatkopar Police Station, said Chandel was arrested on July 10 and later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. “He is arrested and was taken to the court. The court gave him judicial custody. He was stalking… Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co-actors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar and would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her despite her blocking him,” the officer told the publication.

What are the allegations?

According to the complaint, the 16-year-old alleged that Chandel continued contacting her from his personal number as well as multiple other phone numbers even after she repeatedly blocked him. She further alleged that on July 5, the actor confronted her near her residential building, followed her, verbally abused her during an argument and physically assaulted her.

Police subsequently booked Chandel under the POCSO Act, Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (stalking) and Section 115(2) of the BNS (voluntarily causing hurt).

Who is Rohit Chandel?

Rohit Chandel began his television career with Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal before gaining popularity as Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. He later became a familiar face with his portrayal of Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store and was most recently seen in the Star Plus musical drama Sairaab. As the investigation continues, no official statement has been issued by the actor or his representatives.

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Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody
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Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody
Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody
Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody
Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody

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