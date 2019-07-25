Rohit Sharma unfollows Anushka Sharma: Cricketer Rohit Sharma recently unfollows Anushka Sharma on Instagram, their fans are in dilemma that, is this a rift? Actress Anushka Sharma recently posted a heartfelt note after being unfollowed by Rohit Sharma, check the post here

Rohit Sharma unfollows Anushka Sharma: Reports of a rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma have been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks now. And when celebs cold war begins their social media handles speak for them, recently Rohit Sharma unfollows Anushka Sharma on Instagram as a tussle has been locked up between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While BCCI wants to keep the feud under wraps.

According to the reports, some years back cricketer Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that Virat is associated with, and after India didn’t make into finals the rift between too took a high turn, the report reads.

Also Read: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda defends director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s comment, says maybe he was in a relationship like that

But when the star war occurs it affects its fans too and here are some netizens reacted in a jocular way:

Omg!!!…Huge loss for anushka..uf man 10 cr gaya..omg!!!🤣🤣🤣 — 🙈Khurram 🔥🇮🇳 #viratian💪 (@khurramshinwari) July 25, 2019

This is not good for India — Akshay Mhetar (@mhetar_akshay) July 25, 2019

Hatred Nd jealousy level– ROHIT SHARMA I haven't seen anyone filled with this much of jealousy nd hatred Nd plays in same team.🙏🙏🙏🙏🖕#ENGvIND #EngvsIndia #ViratKohli #Rohit pic.twitter.com/MmDTfFzQTI — Balaji (@iambalaji1) September 3, 2018

One Twitterati takes a dig and wrote: Void is filled up by @anushkasharma, WAG’s are not allowed till 3rd test. Different rules for different Players.

@ImRo45 void is filled up by @AnushkaSharma 😆 I believe WAG's are not allowed till 3rd test. Different rules for different players! — Kevin Mario (@imkevmar) August 8, 2018

Whereas some netizens are not happy with the current situation between two and tweeted: Rohit Sharma follows Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, etc but don’t have enough space to follow the Captain of the national team so unfollowed Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma follows Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni etc but don't have enough space to follow the Captain of the national team so unfollowed Virat Kohli. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2018

Rohit sharma unfollow virat kohli from twiter and insta .. what happened sir pls ask us @cricketaakash — indian (@Jaimin1810) September 4, 2018

Though the situation is unknown to the fans, by looking onto the tweets one can say that no one is happy with the tussle between these 2 fab cricketers as they both are very much loved by all his fans all around the world. In the context of this Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram handle.

Check the post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App