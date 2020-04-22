The ace director of Bollywood has come forward to help the on-duty policemen, he facilitated eight hotels for them in which they will be provided with facilities like rest, shower and change there are also arrangements of breakfast and dinner. Read the full article to know more.

The coronavirus pandemic has become a risk to the world. In India, the deadly COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and each day we are getting to hear about new cases,.The nation is under lockdown, nobody other than emergency workers are allowed to move out of their house. In this lockdown, many celebrities have also come forward to support these workers. Everybody has donated some amount to the PM CARES fund. All of them are supporting mainly the frontline workers, the doctors, nurses, ward boys, policemen another doing their duties during this pandemic. Recently the ace director of Bollywood Rohit Shetty came forward to provide his helping hand in such pandemic.

He has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen so that they can rest. Meals will also be provided to them there, this is a big help to the policemen. The policemen of Mumbai thanked him through a tweet from their official twitter handle. The tweet read as Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for their on-duty COVID 19 warriors to rest, shower and change with arrangements like breakfast and dinner.

They thanked him for this gesture and for helping them. Earlier Rohit also donated rupees 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to support the daily wage workers from the film industry. If we talk about the work front then Rohit’s film Sooryavanshi was about to release on March 24 but is now postponed due to the pandemic.

Recently, the celebrity Sonu Sood also offered his hotel in the city for the frontline workers like doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay. This is also a big step to help the people who are fighting the toughest battle right now. Everybody should provide whatever they can, giving out help to them and to the people who need it in the lockdown period is the most necessary. If we talk about Sood’s work front then he will be seen in Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

