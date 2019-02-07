Bollywood actors Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan have joined hands to deliver Bollywood's biggest action comedy flick, which is also touted as the mother of all entertainers. Farah Khan is the first director to helm a film under Rohit Shetty's production house Rohit Shetty Picturez. The directors made an official announcement about their collaboration on February 7, Thursday. Rohit Shetty's last release Simmba starring Ranveer Singh was a blockbuster hit.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Farah Khan has said that she loves Rohit Shetty as a brother and really respects his work ethic. With the collaboration, she can only promise a mother of all entertainers. Farah added that she cannot wait to say Roll, Camera and action for this one.

Calling Farah a powerhouse of talent, Rohit Shetty said that Farah directing their film is a privilege as she is so talented and hardworking. Hoping for a wonderful association, Rohit added that he is looking forward to work with her.

Rohit Shetty’s latest release Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has emerged as a blockbuster. In its successful run at the box office, Simmba made an entry in the glorious Rs 200 crore club.

