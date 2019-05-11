Director Rohit Shetty in a small interaction with a media portal revealed that Golmaal feels like a responsibility. He also quoted that the film is close to his heart. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that they are planning to make the film in an animated format so that children can watch it on a daily basis.

Director Rohit Shetty is among the most talented filmmakers of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her interesting films. Recently, while interacting with a media portal at the launch of children show Golmaal Junior, he revealed that Golmaal is a like a responsibility as the fans are crazy behind the series and appreciate each and every aspect regarding the film. Talking about Golmaal Junior, Rohit Shetty revealed that Golmaal is a kids brand and he further said that when adults go and watch the film, they become kids.

In all, it has been 14 years since the time the Golmaal series started. It was somehow felt that the series of Golmaal has been widely appreciated by the kids so the makers thought to take the film on a different level. The makers thought to make the format animated so that the children can watch the series on a daily basis. Though the audience watches the series in every alternate year, the children can watch it daily on Television.

Rohit Shetty further quoted that Golmaal is the series which is close to his heart and when the team started shooting for the film in 2005, it was just a comedy film and that time no one had the idea that the film would emerge as a brand. Now shooting and working for Golmaal feels like a big responsibility. Talking about the last instalment, Golmaal Again was largely appreciated by fans and especially the kids and it feels great when your film does well.

Currently, Rohit Shetty is busy shooting for his next cop film Sooryavanshi which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Recently, the reports revealed that Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in a cameo role. He further revealed that it has just been four days since the shoot of the film has started and there are a lot of things still left in the film.

In the film, Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will play the role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. The action-drama film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures in association with Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainment. Sooryavanshi is a remake of Tamil film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and will hit the silver screens on May 22, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App