Director Rohit Shetty is among the most talented filmmakers, who master the talent of creating a buzz with his action-packed films. The director is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Recently, the reports revealed that the director is planning to make another cop film and has already registered Aaya Police as a new title. Reports revealed that the director registered this title last week under his banner name Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP.

A source close to the makers revealed that Ranveer Singh’s film Simmba has one of his track Aala Re Aala Re had a line Aaya Police. Moreover, Deepika Padukone also cheered up Ranveer Singh in the film quoting the same lines so Rohit thought the title to be a bit cool and registered the same.

It seems that the filmmaker has a long connection with cops and wishes to build the entire cop universe out of his films. Rohit Shetty did his debut in direction with the film Zameen of the year 2003 which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the role of a cop and army officer.

Recently, in an interview, the director revealed that he also wants to make a female cop film. He revealed that though it will take time he will leave no stone unturned to build his universe. Rohit Shetty last directed the film Simmba which featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film garnered positive response from the critics as well fans and also performed well at the box office.

Talking about the overall collections, till today, Rohit Shetty has in all eight films which have crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the box office. For his phenomenal work, the director has also been awarded different awards like Best Director and Best Film for Chennai Express. Some of the hit films include Golmaal 3, Dilwale, Simmba, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns and Sooryavashi.

