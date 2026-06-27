Rohit Shetty Receives Fresh Death Threat, Caller Allegedly Demands Rs 20 Crore; Here’s What We Know

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has once again found himself at the centre of a security scare. According to several media reports, the director received a fresh death threat on Saturday morning from an unidentified caller who allegedly demanded Rs 20 crore as ransom. The latest threat has prompted Mumbai Police to launch an investigation, with officials reportedly examining whether the call has any connection to the Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to threats against several high-profile celebrities in recent years.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the identity of the caller or the motive behind the alleged threat.

What Do The Reports Say About The Threat Call?

According to multiple reports, the unidentified caller allegedly contacted Rohit Shetty and demanded Rs 20 crore. Following the complaint, Mumbai Police began tracing the origin of the call and identifying those involved. Investigators are also looking into whether the threat follows a pattern similar to previous extortion attempts targeting prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

As of now, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains underway.

How Is This Linked To The Earlier Firing Incident?

The reported threat comes just months after a shooting incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence, an attack that was widely believed to be connected to the Bishnoi gang. According to earlier reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 15 people in connection with the case, while the investigation continued to uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the attack.

The fresh threat has raised concerns that the filmmaker could once again be a target, although police are yet to officially establish any connection between the two incidents.

What Have Investigators Found So Far?

According to several media reports, investigators probing the earlier firing incident uncovered an alleged financial trail leading outside India. The Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly believes the shooters received money through bank transfers funded from Nepal, with the payments allegedly deposited into their accounts using ATM cash transactions.

Officials are now examining banking records and transaction details to identify the person who financed the operation and determine whether the same network could be linked to the latest threat. However, these findings are still part of an ongoing investigation, and authorities have not publicly named any mastermind behind the alleged conspiracy.

For now, Mumbai Police continue to investigate the fresh extortion threat while reviewing all possible links with the earlier attack. An official confirmation on the caller’s identity and the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang is still awaited.