Rohit Shetty roped Neena Gupta to play the character of Akshay Kumar’s mother in the film Sooryavanshi but it has been doped then. Neena Gupta revealed that Rohit Shetty has removed her track from the film as he did not like the part, he might felt that it is not going well with the sequel. It has been removed even before the shoot has completed. Neena Gupta in a recent interview cleared that he did it get the information of the removal of the track from the most awaited film Sooryavanshi. She got the information from the protection.

The director did not call it off by himself and send the message through a production guy. Neena Gupta did not say much but this says it all. Sooryavanshis undoubtedly was the most awaited film of these years and people were eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh coming together in Rohit Shetty’s venture. But the film gets postpone as due to coronavirus lockdown, it has been scheduled to release in March 2020. Talking about Neena Gupta, she has done many commendable right roles that one will get tired of listing them all.

But a few that she has done in the recent past are incredible and get her into the strong limelight. She performed the role of Ayushamnn Khurana’s mother in Badhai Ho. She played the role of 50 years old pregnant last and she was indeed fabulous in the character. Also, she has last seen in Amazon prime’s series Panchayat, originally by TVF. She played the role of Gram Pradhan, where she got elected just because there was a female seat else his husband was handling it all.

But in the series, she came out to be a strong lady, who learned and worked and fight for her village. She always does wonders to her characters. In recent times, she just made some incredible roles that can never be forgotten. Neena Gupta was also working on some projects before lockdown and she will resume working after lockdown.

