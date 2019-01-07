Rohit Shetty on Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: On being questioned about Ranveer Singh, Rohit said he is working with a lot of people and making new friends in the industry and Ranveer is like a younger brother to him. However, the masala filmmaker clarified that Ajay will always remain special to him and he is his elder brother. It's not about the kind of performer or the star that he is and it's not a comparison between two stars or heroes, Rohit added.

Rohit Shetty on Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Bollywood director Rohit Shetty clarified that nobody can take Ajay Devgn’s place in his life. In an interview to DNA, Rohit said Ajay has been a great support him and whatever he is today is because of him. On being questioned about Ranveer Singh, Rohit said he is working with a lot of people and making new friends in the industry and Ranveer is like a younger brother to him. However, the masala filmmaker clarified that Ajay will always remain special to him and he is his elder brother. It’s not about the kind of performer or the star that he is and it’s not a comparison between two stars or heroes, Rohit added.

After the success of Singham and Golmaal, that featured Ajay Devgan in the lead role, Rohit decided to feature Ranveer Singh in Simmba. And after the roaring success of Simmba, a happy Rohit Shetty is all praises for his lead actor. The director feels that it is because of his middle-class attitude Ranveer can do a Gully Boy, Simmba and Padmaavat at same time.

Rohit said Ranveer is honest, simple, hard-working, down-to-earth and at the same time he understands people from all walks of life. Ranveer is one of the biggest young stars we have today but he never takes his stardom for granted.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba released on December 28, 2018, and within 9 days of its release, the film is inching towards the Rs 200-crore club. Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Simmba is doing extraordinary business and inching towards the Rs 200-crore club. The movie has already earned Rs 173.15 crore on Day 9.

Rohit Shetty is the man of the hour of Bollywood and rightly so. Thanks to the stupendous success of Simmba, everyone has been eating, sleeping and talking about Simmba. Rohit Shetty deserves all the love and applause for perfectly mixing combining of Ranveer Singh’s mind-blowing acting as Simmba, Sara Ali Khan’s praiseworthy performance, Ajay Devgn’s thunderous entry and Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Simbaa.

Rohit informed that he is working on a sequel of Golmaal and the script will be finalised soon. The Bollywood director clarified that he is juggling with three-four things and he will direct one while the rest will be his production.

